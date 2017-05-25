Summer fun in Stuttgart: Pools and adventure outdoors

By Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

Make a splash this summer in Stuttgart’s area pools

To make the most of the season, check out some of our favorite things to explore in the area. From pools, fests, and city beaches, to theme parks, leisure and adventure areas, offering activities for the entire family all summer long.

The “Inselbad Untertürkheim” outdoor pool offers a wave pool, a 10-meter diving platform, a 90-meter slide and more. Visitors can also play beach volleyball, basketball or ping pong. The Inselbad is located at Inselbad 4, 70327 Stuttgart-Untertürkheim. U-Bahn trains U4 and 13 take visitors to the “Bahnhof Untertürkeim” stop.For more information, visit www.stuttgart.de/baeder.

The “Fildorado” adventure pools in Fildertstadt-Bonlanden offer indoor and outdoor areas, a wave pool, slides as well as a wellness and spa area. Fildorado is located at Mahlestrasse 50, 70794 Fildertstadt-Bonlanden. S-Bahn train S2 takes visitors to the “Filderstadt-Bernhausen” stop. From there, take Bus 35 to the “Bonladen Fildorado” stop. For more information, visit www.fildorado.de.

The “Badezentrum Sindelfingen” offers three indoor and five outdoor pools as well as a wellness area with saunas and whirlpools. The Badezentrum is located at Hohenzollernstrasse 23, 71067 Sindelfingen. S-Bahn train S1 takes visitors to the “Goldberg” stop. From there, take Bus 708 to “Sindelfingen Sommerhofenstrasse” stop. For more information, visit www.badezentrum.de.

Closed for renovation until July – The “Mineraltherme,” or mineral spa in Böblingen provides indoor and outdoor mineral pools, saunas and massages. The Mineraltherme is located at Am Hexenbuckel 1, 71032 Böblingen (5-minute drive from Panzer Kaserne). S-Bahn train S1 takes visitors to the “Goldberg” stop. From there, take Bus 721 or 708 to the “Mineraltherme” stop. Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt has the second largest mineral sources in Europe.

For those interested in a relaxing bath, the pools listed below offer indoor and outdoor areas, and give visitors the chance to soak in healing mineral water:

Mineralbad Berg : Am Schwanenplatz 9, 70190 Stuttgart. U-Bahn trains U1, U2 and U14 to the “Mineralbäder” stop.

: Am Schwanenplatz 9, 70190 Stuttgart. U-Bahn trains U1, U2 and U14 to the “Mineralbäder” stop. Closed for renovation – Das Leuze Mineralbad : Am Leuzebad 2, 70190 Stuttgart. U-Bahn trains U1, U2 and U14 to the “Mineralbäder” stop.

: Am Leuzebad 2, 70190 Stuttgart. U-Bahn trains U1, U2 and U14 to the “Mineralbäder” stop. MineralBad Cannstatt: Sulzerrainstrasse 2, 70372 Stuttgart. U-Bahn train U2 to the “Kursaal” stop. For more information, visit stuttgart.de/baeder

A little further out toward the Black Forest is Bad Wildbad for a relaxing day trip or longer weekend.

Put your toes in the sand

Sky Beach is a bar, complete with sand, boardwalk and beach chairs, located on the roof of the GALERIA Kaufhof, Königstraße 6, 70173 in downtown Stuttgart. U-Bahn and S-Bahn trains to the main “Hauptbanhoff” stop. Only open during the summer season. For information, visit skybeach.de.

Stadtstrand “city beach” is an outdoor beer garden area with chairs set up in the sand overlooking the Neckar River. Rosenaustrasse 5, 70376 Stuttgart. U-Bahn trains 1, 2 and 13 to the “Wilhelmsplatz” stop and then walk to the beach via Eisenbahnstrasse or Badstrasse or U-Bahn trains U1, U2 and U14 to the “Mineralbäder” stop. Stadtstrand is located at Seilerwasen across from the Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical garden. Patrons could also get out at the “Wilhelma” stop when taking U14 and then cross the bridge spanning over the Neckar River to get to the beach. Only open during the summer season. For more information visit, www.stadtstrand.com.

Outdoor fun

Pack a lunch and take the family to Höhenpark Killesberg. Enjoy the flower gardens, take a ride on a coal-powered locomotive and climb the tower for wonderful views of Stuttgart. In summer, the park features clown and puppet shows, and the “Lichterfest,” a popular light festival. The park is located at Am Kochenhof 1, 70192 Stuttgart-Nord. U-Bahn trains U 5 and 12 take visitors to the “Killesberg” stop. For more information, visit www.killesberg.de.

Wild adventures & theme parks

The Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden in Stuttgart Bad-Cannstatt features more than 1,000 animal species and 6,000 plants.The Wilhelma is located at Wilhelma 13, 70376 Stuttgart. U-Bahn train U14 takes visitors to the “Wilhelma” stop and U13 stops at “Rosensteinbrücke,” both offering direct access to the park. For more information visit www.wilhelma.de.

Satisfy your inner Spider-Man! The “Kletterzentrum” in Degerloch offers various climbing walls (indoors and outdoors) for beginner and advanced-level climbers. The Kletterzentrum is located at Friedrich-Strobel-Weg 3, 70597 Stuttgart-Degerloch . U-Bahn trains U7, 8 and 15 take visitors to the “Waldau” or “Ruhbank-Fernsehturm” stops. For more information, visit www.kletterzentrum-stuttgart.de.

Theme parks in the region invite visitors for a fun-filled day with roller coasters, rides and adventure:

“Tripsdrill,”(adventure and wildlife park) Erlebnispark Tripsdrill, 74389 Cleebronn. For more information and directions, visit www.tripsdrill.de/en.

“Europa Park,” Europa-Park-Strasse 2, 77977 Rust. For more information and directions, visit www.europapark.de.

“Legoland,” Legoland Allee, 89312 Günzburg. For more information and directions, visit www.legoland.de.

