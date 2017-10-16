Schools & Youth

RBES students explore apples, firetruck

October 16, 2017

Students make apple turnovers, a sweet reward for education. Photo by Sabrina Wilson

By Janis Renninger
Special Education Teacher

The kindergarten and 2nd grade classes at Robinson Barracks Elementary School took a morning apple
exploration day, Sept. 29.

The students made apple sauce, compared apples, cooked apple turnovers, weighed and measured apples and worked numerous other math and literacy activities related to apples.

Red, green, weights, types: Apples learning galore. Photo by Sabrina Wilson

Local firefighters visit RBES

As part of Fire Safety and Prevention Week, the teachers at Robinson Barracks Elementary School arranged for one of the ladder trucks from the local German fire department to come and visit the school, Oct. 12. The K-2
students took turns looking at the truck up close and had the chance to climb aboard and take a seat.

Local firefighters visit RBES students for Fire Prevention Week 2017. Photo by Sabrina Wilson

 

RBES students get close and personal with a local City of Stuttgart fire truck. Photo by Sabrina Wilson

Becky Balcer, RBES principal, took on the role of firefighter for the day, puting on all of the firefighter
equipment. She even went up 110 feet in the air in the bucket of the ladder of the truck.

The students loved the real-life experience of learning about a fire truck while spending time in their classrooms talking about fire safety in their homes.

Principal Becky Balcer ascends 110 feet into the sky aboard the ladder truck. Photo by Sabrina Wilson

 

 

 

