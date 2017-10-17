Stuttgart VFW honors veterans in saluting display

By Hannah Rhoden and Alisha Pabon

Stuttgart High School

Special to The Stuttgart Citizen

In recognition of Veterans Day, November 11, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10810 Stuttgart created a way to commemorate the military and all those who have served.

Standing at 12 feet wide and 68 inches tall, a figure of a Soldier salutes behind an American flag at the entrance of the Patch Barracks Commissary through Nov. 12.

“The local VFW decided they wanted to do something to salute our veterans,” said Joe Holder, commander, VFW Post 10810, and junior vice commander, Department of Europe VFW.

Holder explained that six fellow VFW members waited until after the commissary closed to set up the display constructed of 360 cases of soda cans. “It took close to two hours to complete…it took a bit of eyeballing,” Holder said.

Community members are eligible to win one of the 360 soda cases by filling out a form located at the front of the Patch Commissary on the side of the display and, if eligible, a year long membership to VFW Post 10810.

All ID cardholders and their guests are invited to attend the Veteran’s Day Ceremony at the chapel on Patch Barracks, 11 a.m., Nov. 11.

Editor’s Note: Hannah Rhoden and Alisha Pabon are a seniors at Stuttgart High School and are a part of the Career Practicum program for the garrison Public Affairs office.