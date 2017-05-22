RBES Drama Club performs life in the swamp

Story and Photos by Janis Renninger

RBES Public Affairs

Have you ever wondered what life would be like with all of the many diverse animals that make their homes in a swamp?

Robinson Barracks Elementary School students experienced swamp life come alive on the stage during a spring musical, May 18. The RBES Drama Club (1st-5th graders) presentation of “Swamped” by John Jacobson and John Higgins was held for the entire school as well as an additional evening performance for parents and students. Students dressed in full costume as animals that are found in a swamp.

Led by Carlen Finch, 2nd grade teacher, and Stacey Mease, reading specialist, the student thespians learned five new songs, helped create costumes, set decorations, and learned over 30 speaking parts.

This spectacular musical about life, full of tadpoles, frogs, butterflies, dragonflies, and fish, was an example of students growing and succeeding at RBES.