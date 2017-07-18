Internship opportunities within USAG Stuttgart

Compiled by Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Stuttgart High School Career Practicum, all installations and garrison services

Students attending Stuttgart High School on Panzer Kaserne have the opportunity to gain hands-on career training experience, while earning school credit, in the field of their choice. Participants are able to use the valuable contacts gained on-the-job for letters of reference for college or future employment.

Students interested in signing up in the upcoming school year should contact Winifred Zekel at Stuttgart High School or call civ. 07031-15-5573. Read more.

American Forces Network (AFN) Stuttgart, Robinson Barracks

AFN Stuttgart has volunteer internship opportunities for both student and adult U.S. military ID cardholders in Stuttgart.

Contact afnstuttgartonline@gmail.com with your resume and a statement of interest for consideration.

EUCOM Volunteer Internship Program (EVIP) with U.S. European Command, Patch Barracks

EUCOM offers volunteer opportunities to students enrolled in an accredited trade school, college and/or university. These opportunities allow students to explore career options in their field of study and develop personal and professional skills. Volunteer students are exposed to the work environment while learning about the Department of Defense missions and responsibilities.

For more information visit: http://www.eucom.mil/about/organization/personnel-resources/volunteer-internship-program-evip

AFRICOM Volunteer Internship Program (AVIP) with U.S. Africa Command, Kelley Barracks

AFRICOM offers volunteer opportunities to students enrolled, at least half-time, in an accredited trade school, college or university. Internships are available year-round to Status of Forces Agreement dependents as well as U.S. Army Command ROTC cadets. Student volunteers are exposed to and learn about the daily routine of working in a Joint Service Department of Defense environment. It is a culture which promotes high standards of personal and organizational integrity, honesty, and respect for all people. Other benefits include: professional career exploration early in their academic studies, collaboration with diverse military and civilian communities, academic credit for research and practicum requirements, and a SECRET security clearance for qualified candidates.

For more information visit: http://www.africom.mil/staff-resources/africom-volunteer-internship-program-avip

Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Patch Barracks

DISA posts current intern positions on the USAJobs website, identified by the term “INTERN” in the job title.

A comprehensive Individual Development Plan is tailored to the specific goals of the individual and the organization. Rotational assignments are available to other offices within the intern’s Directorate, the Agency, and possibly elsewhere within the federal government. The rotational assignments expose an intern to projects and other offices to gain experience relevant to the intern’s job.

For more information, visit: http://www.disa.mil/careers/pathways-program/intern-program

Pathways Program at Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) , all installations

This Federal driven program consists of the Internship Program for current students; the Recent Graduates Program for people who have recently graduated from qualifying educational institutions or programs (2 years from the date the graduate completed an academic course of study); and the reinvigorated Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) Program for people who obtained an advanced degree (e.g., graduate or professional degree) within the preceding two years. These programs, collectively the Pathways Programs, are streamlined developmental programs tailored to promote employment opportunities for students and recent graduates in the Federal workforce.

For more information, visit: https://www.commissaries.com/inside_deca/HR/employment_opportunities.cfm

Army & Air Force Exchange Services, all installations

This program enables college students to gain work experience that best matches their degree. Internships are available in our corporate headquarters and at various Exchanges.

For more information, visit: https://www.aafes.com/about-exchange/exchange-careers/college-grads.htm

Stuttgart Garrison Volunteer Corps., all installations



Volunteer opportunities come with many benefits, including gaining valuable career knowledge on par with employment experience. Volunteer experience can help on college and scholarship applications, and employment resumes. Learn new skills by exploring different careers, make new friends in the Stuttgart community and develop networking opportunities to jump-start a career.

Volunteer opportunities are published at Army Community Service (ACS) and through Army OneSource. ACS can assist new volunteers of all service branches and civilians with registration in the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) which tracks volunteer hours for individual resume use, volunteer service medals and the annual volunteer recognition ceremony.

For information on volunteer opportunities within USAG Stuttgart call DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362 or stop by ACS, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne.