Emergency planning essentials in Stuttgart

By USAG Stuttgart Protection Branch

Emergency Planning is essential, you never know when disaster will strike. Think about your family’s unique needs and circumstances and plan ahead. U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Antiterrorism Office Protection Branch shares the following tips for community members to always keep in mind, no matter where in the world you are stationed.

Step 1: Be informed. Register for local emergency warning systems, such as AtHoc, and know the appropriate emergency actions. While living and traveling abroad, have cash available in the local currency and place important phrase translations in your emergency kit. Example phrases to know:

Do you speak English? Sprechen Sie Englisch? (Spresh-en Zee English)

I need help. Ich brauche Hilfe. (Ish brau-ka Hill-fah)

There has been an accident. Es ist ein Unfall passiert. ( Es ist eye-nen Oon-fall pah-ss-eert)

Please send an ambulance? Bitte schicken Sie einen Krankenwagen? ( Bitte schicken Zee eye-nen Kronk-en-vog-en)

I am injured. Ich bin verletzt. (Ish bin fair-letst)

While traveling in Germany, the KATWARN app can provide information in the area you are traveling to, plus keep an eye on your neighborhood in Stuttgart.

Step 2: Make a Family Emergency Plan. Consider the range of places you and your family members might be. Plan reactions to various emergencies. Plan how your family will stay in touch. Practice your plan. Look into special assistance programs that are available in the community.

The Red Cross Stuttgart Station recently hosted the Pillow Case Project at Patch Elementary School on Panzer Kaserne for Red Cross Month in March. Students in grades three through five learned about being prepared for disasters world-wide. Read more about the program here.

Step 3: Build a Kit. Update emergency plans and kits to reflect your current needs. Consider basics of survival and the unique needs of your family. Also, remember not to forget the needs of your pets too. Include enough supplies for at least three days (dry foods and water). Assemble emergency supplies in your home, car and workplace. Include items such as baby food, diapers, food for animals, eye glasses, etc. Be ready in case you must evacuate quickly.

Step 4: Get Involved. Everyone has a role in preparedness. Prepared individuals build stronger communities.

For assistance preparing an emergency kit in Stuttgart, contact the Red Cross Stuttgart Station, or the USAG Stuttgart Protection Branch at DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031.