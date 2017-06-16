Car temperature dog safety chart

USAG Stuttgart Safety Office

Every year, dogs suffer and die when their guardians make the mistake of leaving them in a parked car – even for “just a minute”- while they run an errand. Parked cars are deathtraps for dogs: On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to between 100 and 120 degrees in just minutes, and on a 90-degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes.