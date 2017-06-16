Car temperature dog safety chart

USAG Stuttgart Safety Office
Every year, dogs suffer and die when their guardians make the mistake of leaving them in a parked car – even for “just a minute”- while they run an errand. Parked cars are deathtraps for dogs: On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to between 100 and 120 degrees in just minutes, and on a 90-degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes.
- Animals can sustain brain damage or even die from heatstroke in just 15 minutes. Beating the heat is extra tough for dogs because they can only cool themselves by panting and by sweating through their paw pads.
- Don’t take your pooch “on a ride” if they can’t come inside. If you are driving to destinations where you cannot bring your pet inside with you, don’t bring them in the first place. Leaving them alone in a hot car will only put them at serious risk.
- When schedules are busy and you are in a hurry, you may forget to double check that your pets are safely out of the car. Even if you remember later, your pal’ is in serious danger in a hot car.
- Allegations of abuse or neglect are normally made to the security police or military police. An investigation will be conducted and the owner may be charged with pet neglect under the UCMJ. The unit commander or supervisor will take appropriate administrative or disciplinary action, to include disposition of the pet, if appropriate. If you live on the economy, you may have to appear before an investigator, who will notify you of the charges and your rights IAW with European or German law.