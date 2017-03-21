USAREUR Safety Report: Breaching operations causes injury

SAFETY MESSAGE FROM USAREUR

By Thomas Zirkelbach

Safety Manager, USA MEDDAC Bavaria

Usually, these devices should not be held in, around, or even close to us within BMEDDAC or BDENTAC, however, you might see them in training areas on or close to drive or walk ways (community road, tank trails, access to or egress from infantry training sites, and or near “the box”).

If you should see one of these devices do not touch, remove, kick, walk or drive over them. Those devices can generate some serious damage and are (pending their condition) very reactive.

If you should find them, call the nearest MP station.