SHS graduate returns to Stuttgart as ‘Young American’

Young Americans Media Release

Internationally acclaimed performing group The Young Americans announced that Stuttgart High School graduate, Chesney Walters, will be representing Stuttgart, Germany on the Fall 2017 touring cast now traveling to Europe.

The Young Americans is non-profit organization based in Corona, California dedicated to the promotion of goodwill and understanding among people throughout the world through music, dance, performance, education, and cultural interactions among student members and their audiences. As a cast member in Europe, Chesney will spend the next three months visiting communities as a performer and teacher as a part of The Young Americans Music Outreach Programs.

During each tour stop The Young Americans, like Chesney, teach their signature three-day music outreach program to hundreds of junior and high school aged children. Using music and the arts as a vehicle, they conduct classes in singing, dancing, and theater performance that engage students and develop self-confidence. Through solos, group dance numbers, choral songs, and improvisational scenes, students are able to showcase their growth, teamwork, and newly found confidence – always with the support of cast members like Chesney and The Young Americans by their side. On the final day, a spectacular two-hour show is produced, featuring the local students as they perform right alongside The Young Americans in front of parents, families, teachers, friends, and community members.

Chesney joined The Young Americans in 2016 and successfully completed the nine-month training program with The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts. The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts also offers an Associate of Arts in Performance that cast members can pursue in conjunction with Europe tour. The Associate of Arts in Performance is musically oriented and develops a foundation of contemporary performance skills in the genres of voice, acting, and dance. The overall program provides students with technical proficiency, live performance experience, and core academic classes foundational to becoming well-rounded artists and individuals.

Parents can register youth to participate in The Young Americans workshop on Patch Barracks by Nov. 1. Read more.