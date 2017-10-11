Commissaries begin accepting Military Star cards by Nov 9

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

FORT LEE, Va. – To offer greater convenience to service members and their families and further strengthen funding of critical military quality-of-life programs, the military exchanges’ Exchange Credit Program is expanding acceptance of the Military Star card to commissaries around the world. Leaders from the Defense Commissary Agency and the exchanges gathered at the Fort Lee Commissary, the first location to accept the card, to officially kick off the rollout during a ceremony, Oct. 5.

“The entire military community wins when exchanges and the Commissary work together,” said Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We are providing a new benefit military families have been requesting for years-Military Star card acceptance at the Commissary.”

“Being able to use the Military Star card at the Commissary is a big win not only for shoppers,” Allison said. “Having one convenient payment method specifically for military community demonstrates the commitment DeCA and the exchanges have for meeting the needs of service members and families in the most cost-effective way possible to maximize the value of each benefit.”

By Nov. 9, the card’s acceptance will be expanded throughout DeCA for all branches of service. Benefits of the Military Star card include:

•Two points per dollar on purchases and a $20 gift card after 2,000 points earned.

•One of the lowest APRs (11.24 percent) among retail-issued cards no matter the cardholder’s credit score.

•Fair and flexible terms such as no annual, late or over-limit fees.

•10 percent discount on first day of use, including at the commissary.

•Reduced interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

The military community benefits as a significant portion of Military Star earnings support programs to make life better for service members and families including Army Child Development Centers, Youth Services and fitness centers, Air Force and Marine Corps Outdoor Recreation services, quality-of-life programs on Navy bases, overseas school lunches, combat uniforms and other activities critical to force readiness and resiliency.

For more information about the Military Star card, visit MyECP.com.