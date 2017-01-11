By Sonja Rodriguez

Principal, Stuttgart Elementary School

School does not normally close solely because of snow and road conditions. However, such closings or delays may be necessary in the event of unusually severe weather.

Winter cannot decide whether to visit short or long term in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. If school is closed, students enjoy a pajama day at home; if school is delayed, it will usually begin at 10 a.m. and the bus routes will run two hours later than usual.

Military Police patrols start assessing routes at midnight and continue every hour during periods of inclement weather. The decision to close or delay school is made by the garrison commander after careful evaluation of predicted road and weather conditions. On business days during the winter months, weather notifications are posted by the Installation Operations center to the official USAG Facebook page by 5:30 a.m. The page is accessible to all Internet users, even to those without a Facebook account.

School closures and delays are announced throughout the day on AFN radio FM 102.3. As always, parents are encouraged to check the garrison’s Facebook page.

What’s the weather going to be?

For on-post road condition information, at 5:30 a.m., visit www.facebook.com/USAGarrisonStuttgart. Call the Stuttgart Weather and Road Condition Hotline at DSN: 431-3744/civ. 07031-15-3744, or log onto www.stuttgart.army.mil and follow the link “Weather and Road Conditions.”

Editor’s note: The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Public Affairs Office contributed to this story.