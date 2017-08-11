Pet Owners: Did you know there is a green bin for pet waste?

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

The Directorate of Public Works Installation Coordinators (DWP IC), who help ensure each installation is safe and clean, are reminding pet owning residents and dog park patrons to dispose of their pets waste inside the appropriate garbage bins.

There are green bins located throughout the installation where dog-walkers can obtain plastic bags and dispose of the waste.

The DPW recycling division has received frequent reports from host nation waste collectors, stating recent incidents where military community members just threw plastic bags over walled trash islands, placed them on top instead of inside the trash bins, or even on the ground in the trash bin area.

“The excrement lands either on the top of the containers or on the ground. Sometimes the bags burst apart. This is causing an ongoing problem for the trash collectors,” said Robinson Barracks IC Earnest Epps.

Improper disposal of any items in Germany, whether living on or off post, can result in trash not being collected if not meeting recycling and disposal requirements. It can also result in fines to individuals or the garrison.

In any community, regular trash collection and disposal services are vital to keeping our environment clean. Community members are encouraged to do their part, use the proper bins and contact their local IC with questions on item, waste or hazardous material disposal.

View the waste and recycling guides on the DPW page at: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-trash.html