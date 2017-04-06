Exchange restaurants open to all installation visitors, civilian workers

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

While Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopping privileges are only open to Soldiers, Airmen and their families, anyone can dine in Exchange restaurants or pick up grab-and-go fare from Express locations.

Army Regulation 215-8/Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) lets anyone— including visitors, contractors and Department of Defense civilians—dine at the Exchange’s more than 1,600 restaurants worldwide. The regulation also authorizes anyone to buy grab-and-go food and beverages from one of the Exchange’s 300-plus Express locations as long as the items are consumed on the installation.

“Whether you work on the installation or are just visiting a military family member,the Exchange has you covered with a variety of satisfying meal options,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With numerous better-for-you options in both the food court and Express, the Exchange proves you don’t have to wait until you’re off-post to eat a hearty, healthy meal.”

Guidelines on who is authorized to use Exchange operations are prescribed by Army Regulation 215-8/Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) and the Armed Services Exchange Regulations,Department of Defense Instruction 1330.21.

Anyone who believes they qualify for full Exchange benefits, including access to main stores, should contact their local Exchange manager for additional guidance.