1-10 SFG wins 2017 IMCOM Europe Softball Championship

The 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) represented U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart at the Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Europe Unit Level Softball Championships winning the first place trophy and also taking home the MVP category, Aug. 4-6 in Kaiserlsautern, Germany.

The 554th Military Police Company also placed fourth in the championships.

Full results:

1st: 1-10th SFG (Special Forces Group), USAG Stuttgart

2nd: D Co 54th BEB (Engineer BN, 173rd Airborne Brigade), USAG Italy, Vicenza

3rd: 5th QM (Quartermasters), USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Kaiserslautern

4th: 554th MP Co, USAG Stuttgart

MVP: Sgt. Codi Shoemaker, 1-10th SFG, USAG Stuttgart

