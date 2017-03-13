Newcomers, Panzer Kaserne

Panzer dining facility opens earlier for breakfast

March 13, 2017

The 1-10 Special Forces Group (Airborne) Dining Facility, which is open to all ID cardholders for affordable breakfast and lunch on Panzer Kaserne, has announced new morning hours, opening now at 7 a.m. as of March 13.

 1-10 SFG(A) Dining Facility hours and cost:
Open Monday- Friday

  • Breakfast: 7 – 9 a.m.  $3.45
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. $5.55

Holiday meals cost $9. Discount rates are available for dependents of E4 and below.

Closed on Weekends, Federal Holidays and Training Holidays. Follow www.facebook.com/pg/1st10thSFGDfac for the menu and announcements.