Panzer dining facility opens earlier for breakfast

The 1-10 Special Forces Group (Airborne) Dining Facility, which is open to all ID cardholders for affordable breakfast and lunch on Panzer Kaserne, has announced new morning hours, opening now at 7 a.m. as of March 13.
1-10 SFG(A) Dining Facility hours and cost:
Open Monday- Friday
- Breakfast: 7 – 9 a.m. $3.45
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. $5.55
Holiday meals cost $9. Discount rates are available for dependents of E4 and below.
Closed on Weekends, Federal Holidays and Training Holidays. Follow www.facebook.com/pg/1st10thSFGDfac for the menu and announcements.