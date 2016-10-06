The Ludwigsburg Museum is planning an exhibit on the presence of U.S. Forces and how it shaped German-American relations in the city. The project will focus on everyday life of U.S. service members and families in Ludwigsburg from 1945 to 1993, on their relationships and contacts with the German population. The core of the exhibit will be the stories of Germans and Americans who witnessed those years in the city; therefore, the museum is looking for members of the Ludwigsburg-Kornwestheim Military community to participate.

If you are or know community members who were stationed in Ludwigsburg from 1945 to 1993, you can support this host-nation project.

Contact the Ludwigsburg Museum at 07141-910-3089.