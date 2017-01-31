Features, Newcomers

Where to find Wi-Fi and computer access on post

January 31, 2017

Compiled by SGT Eric Johnson

Business Services available on-post in Stuttgart

Wifi at the following locations:

  • Commissaries (all installations)

Panzer Kaserne

  • USO (Building 2915)
  • Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center and Irish Pub
  • Panzer Hotel
  • Starbucks (Inside the Main Exchange)

Patch Barracks

  • Library
  • Java Café
  • Patch Community Club

Kelley Barracks

  • Broadway Café (Inside the Kelley Theater)
  • Kelley Hotel

Robinson Barracks

  • Library

Computers, faxes and printers available for community use at the following:

Panzer Kaserne

  • USO
    • 5 CAC enabled computers available (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday)
    • 2 ipads for use in the center
    • Copier, printer and fax. Copies and printed pages are 10 cent per page; fax confirmation are 25 cent
  • Army Community Service (ACS)
    • 6 CAC
    • 4 Non-CAC
    • 1 Fax machine
    • 1 Printer
    • 1 Scanner that scans to PDF and goes to mail.mil email accounts
    • All these services are available during ACS hours of operation, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Panzer Hotel
    • 6 Computers (CAC only)
    • 1 Printer
    • 1 Scanner (Available upon request)

Patch Barracks

  • Library
    • 21 Computers
    • Please bring CAC or Spouse ID to make computer reservations
    • Copier (Black and White)
    • Patrons asked to keep jobs below 10 pages
    • Monday-Thursday 1130-1900 and Saturday-Sunday 1000-1800

Kelley Barracks

  • Kelley Hotel
    • 1 Computer (CAC only)
    • 1 Printer

Robinson Barracks

  • Library
    • 2 Computers (CAC/Public use)
    • 1 Printer
    • 1 Copier

For hours of operation click on the link:https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/robinson-library.