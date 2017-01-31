Compiled by SGT Eric Johnson
Business Services available on-post in Stuttgart
Wifi at the following locations:
- Commissaries (all installations)
Panzer Kaserne
- USO (Building 2915)
- Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center and Irish Pub
- Panzer Hotel
- Starbucks (Inside the Main Exchange)
Patch Barracks
- Library
- Java Café
- Patch Community Club
Kelley Barracks
- Broadway Café (Inside the Kelley Theater)
- Kelley Hotel
Robinson Barracks
- Library
Computers, faxes and printers available for community use at the following:
Panzer Kaserne
- USO
- 5 CAC enabled computers available (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday)
- 2 ipads for use in the center
- Copier, printer and fax. Copies and printed pages are 10 cent per page; fax confirmation are 25 cent
- Army Community Service (ACS)
- 6 CAC
- 4 Non-CAC
- 1 Fax machine
- 1 Printer
- 1 Scanner that scans to PDF and goes to mail.mil email accounts
- All these services are available during ACS hours of operation, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Panzer Hotel
- 6 Computers (CAC only)
- 1 Printer
- 1 Scanner (Available upon request)
Patch Barracks
- Library
- 21 Computers
- Please bring CAC or Spouse ID to make computer reservations
- Copier (Black and White)
- Patrons asked to keep jobs below 10 pages
- Monday-Thursday 1130-1900 and Saturday-Sunday 1000-1800
Kelley Barracks
- Kelley Hotel
- 1 Computer (CAC only)
- 1 Printer
Robinson Barracks
- Library
- 2 Computers (CAC/Public use)
- 1 Printer
- 1 Copier
For hours of operation click on the link:https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/robinson-library.