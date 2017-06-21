Welcome to Stuttgart: Make new friends by volunteering or joining community organizations

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs
Volunteer opportunities through Army Community Service or with private organizations come with many benefits, including the gaining valuable experience on par with employment experience. ACS or private organizations and the volunteers who champion them play a big role in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart military community, from youth programs, to spouse and unit support, to veteran care, education, networking and personal growth and readiness.
Volunteers can learn new skills by exploring different careers, make new friends in the Stuttgart military community and develop networking opportunities to jumpstart careers, plus adding experience to a resume or scholarship application.
Agencies throughout the Stuttgart community are always on the lookout for new volunteers. The American Red Cross, USO, youth sports and the award-winning Stuttgart Theatre Center are just a few of the opportunities available.
The Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) through Army OneSource tracks volunteer hours for volunteer service medals and the annual volunteer recognition ceremony.
ACS also offers free employment classes to all ID cardholders in the Stuttgart community to build your resume, improve confidence and easily navigate the USAJobs website.
Volunteer and Professional Organizations:
- United Service Organizations (USO)
- American Red Cross Stuttgart Station
- Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club (SCSC), this group also runs the Patch Thrift Shop.
- Americans Working Around the Globe (AWAG)
- Professional Certification Board of Alcohol and Drug Counselors-Germany
School organizations:
- Stuttgart Elementary School PTA
- Patch Elementary School PTA
- Robinson Barracks Elementary PTSA
- Patch Middle School PTSA
- Stuttgart High School PTO
- Stuttgart High School Music Booster Club
Scout Troops
- Boy Scouts (Venture Crew 44 and Troops 44, 113, 119, 254, 324)
- Cub Scouts (Packs 44, 113, 324, 154)
- USA Girl Scouts Overseas
Sports Organizations
- Competitive Athletic Sports Europe
- National Ski Patrol System (NSPS), European Division
- Patch Ski Club
- Piranhas Swim Team for youth
- Sitzmarkers Ski and Board Club
- Stuttgart American Little League
- Stuttgart Eagles Basketball Club for youth
- Stuttgart German-American Wandering Club that hosts “volksmarch” walking trails and trips.
- Stuttgart Ski Patrol
- United States Youth Soccer
Service Member Organizations:
- Adjutant General’s Corps regimental • Association, Sub-chapter Stuttgart (AGCRA-S)
- American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC)
- Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA)
- ECJ1 Booster Club
- OutServce-Servicemembers Legal Defense Network (OS-SLDN)
- Screamin’ Wyverns – Navy
- Special Forces Association, Chapter V
- Stuttgart Area Top III Association – Air Force
- Stuttgart Petty Officers’ Association of Stuttgart/Stuttgart Chief Petty Officers’Association (SCPOA)
- Stuttgart Rising 6 – Air Force
- Stuttgart Semper Fi Club – Marines
- Stuttgart Special Operations Association (SSOA)
Veteran Organizations:
- American Legion Stuttgart Post #6
- Harold Washington Military Lodge #128
- Mozart Military Lodge #69
- Stuttgart Military Lodge #581
- Stuttgart Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10810
Groups that organize annual service branch balls:
- Organization 1775 (Army)
- Stuttgart Ball Committee (Air Force)
- Stuttgart Zumwalt Ball Committee (Navy)
Career and Transition Assistance:
Association of the United States Army (AUSA): In addition to the Soldier For Life program available to all service members of any branch within USAG Stuttgart, and the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Programs also open to dependents and civilians, AUSA aids in employment transition assistance and job placement. AUSA hosts a job fair on-post each year to connect retiring military community members, dependents and civilians, with career and transition guidance.
Cultural Heritage, Fraternal or Religious Organizations
- Alice R. Matthews Chapter #77
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Theta Theta Lambda Chapter
- Benjamin Brown Chapter #122
- Black Forest Quilt Guild (BFQG)
- Blacks In Government
- District Eight Knights Templar
- Donald H. Coleman Consistory #329
- Elmer T. Hawkins Lodge #113
- Germany Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Harriet R. Tubman Chapter #40
- James C. Baker Jr. Council #4
- Kappa Alpha Psi
- Knights of Columbus-Chaplain Charles Watters Council #8792
- NAACP Stuttgart Branch #2343
- Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Theta Rho International Chapter
- Philippine American German Association of the Stuttgart Area (PAGASA)
- Pyramid Lodge #238, F&AM Prince Hall Affiliated
Where to call to volunteer
For additional information on volunteer opportunities through ACS, call DSN 431-3362 or civ. 07031-15-3362. For more information on private organizations, contact FMWR at civ. 0711-729-2622.