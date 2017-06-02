Staying cool in Germany without AC

By Mr. Bryan Gatchell (IMCOM)

During the summer months, temperatures in Germany can reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit and warmer, and for residents of U.S. Army Garrisons these temperatures can prove uncomfortable. Though air conditioning units might seem an adequate solution, housing regulations prohibit their use.

The garrisons adhere to policies set by Installation Management Command Europe. For non-administrative areas such as residential housing, the policies allow for air conditioning only in locations where the dry bulb temperature is 80 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer during the warmest six months of the year for 650 hours or more. Ansbach, Germany for example, only attains these temperatures for a maximum of 200 hours, well short of IMCOM-E’s eligibility requirements.

No housing area at any other part of Germany meets this parameter.

Air conditioning units can also pose health and safety risks. Overloaded power outlets are a risk for house fires, and unchecked water condensation from an AC unit can lead to mold growth, according to the USAG Ansbach Safety Office.

Even without the aid of air conditioning, however, there are several ways to beat the heat: