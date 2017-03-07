The fourth most common cancer: Colorectal

Provided by Cpt. Scott A. Maddox

Chief, Army Public Health Nursing Stuttgart

Colorectal (cancer of the colon or rectum) cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the United States and the second leading cause of death from cancer. Colorectal cancer affects all racial and ethnic groups and is most often found in people ages 50 and older.

The best way to prevent colorectal cancer is to get screened regularly starting at age 50.There are often no signs or symptoms of colorectal cancer – that’s why it’s so important to get screened.

To increase awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screening, the health clinic is proudly participating in Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Without proper screening we are unable to determine how many in our area are affected by colorectal cancer.

There will be an information table in the community. Listen to AFN radio for more information.

Cancer affects all of us, whether you’re a daughter, mother, sister, friend, coworker, doctor, or patient.

People over age 50 have the highest risk of colorectal cancer. You may also be at higher risk if you are African American, smoke, or have a family history of colorectal cancer.

Everyone can take these healthy steps to help prevent colorectal cancer:

Get screened starting at age 50.

Encourage your family members and friends over age 50 to get screened.

Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke.

Get active and eat healthy.

For more information, schedule an appointment with your medical provider at the Patch Health Clinic at DSN: 590-2900/civ. 06371-9464-2900.

Read more information about colorectal cancer at cdc.gov.