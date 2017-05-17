Going Green: Stuttgart’s Green Boot Program

All organizations within U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart can apply to become Green Boot certified. Stuttgart is one of several garrisons that have established a Green Boot program to recognize organizations for taking significant steps to reduce waste and preserve resources.

According to Christian Dengel, the energy manager for USAG Stuttgart’s Directorate of Public Works, typically, an organization can obtain a checklist from DPW to begin implementing changes required to meet the Green Boot standards.

“We know that not every organization can do the exact same thing, so the checklist can be individualized,” Dengel said. He also explained that the checklist offers several practices to choose from, instead of a single requirement that all organizations must meet. The program intends for organizations to promote better practices to conserve energy and minimize any impact on the environment. According to Dengel, most of the practices outlined are standard practices.

“Mostly these are things people should be doing anyway; properly separating trash, turning off computers and other equipment when possible,” he said. “Green Boot just recognizes those organizations that are doing all that they can to conserve energy and reduce their impact on the environment.”

A Green Boot organization not only conserves energy and minimizes the impact on the environment, but also sets a positive example for its employees, service and family members, and the entire military community.

By assuming a leadership and stewardship role, Green Boots will:

• Promote recycling and reduce solid waste disposal.

• Practice energy and water conservation measures.

• Purchase products that are less harmful to human health and the environment.

• Help improve water quality in the creeks, rivers and lakes of the community.

• Help improve indoor and outdoor air

quality.

• Educate personnel, service members, family members and other Installation agencies about green business practices.

To find out how you can get your organization involved in the Green Boot program, contact the DPW Energy Manager at DSN: 421-6253/civ. 0711-7228-6253.

(Information first published in 2015)