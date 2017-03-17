Stuttgart school registration dates set in April for new school year

For the new school year, all students must register or re-register to attend Patch Elementary School, Robinson Barracks Elementary School, Stuttgart Elementary School, Patch Middle School and Stuttgart High School.

Stuttgart High School registration will take place at the school on Panzer Kaserne.

Registration for all other schools will take place at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne at the following dates and times:

April 18-19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Last packet given out at 3:30 p.m.).

April 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Last packet given out at 4 p.m.).

Note: Kindergartners must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, and first graders must be 6 on or before September 1. No exceptions to this policy.

Contact the School Liaison Office for the appropriate re-registration forms.

Request for exception to Feeder Plan, if applicable.

School bus transportation request, if applicable

Other local school forms, as required.

Questions? Contact the SLO. Visit the SLO office on Patch Barracks, Building 2347, 2nd floor, room 2.10, or call them at DSN: 430-7465/civ. 0711-680-7465. School information is also available on their website: http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo.

The following must be presented at re-registration:

Copy of assignment orders (for new students).

Extension of orders, if applicable.

Immunization Record. Immunizations must be current or a student can not be registered. Contact the Stuttgart Health Clinic for appointments, click here .

. Birth Certificate (for new students in kindergarten and first grade, DoD civilians and contractors).

Physical address for bus registration, if applicable.

If you are PCS’ing, or need to make an appointment to register your child(ren) due to your unavailability to attend the April dates, call or e-mail the registrar at your child’s school: