RB hosts faculty vs students beach volleyball game

Robinson Barracks Elementary hosted a faculty versus students beach volleyball themed game, March 17 to celebrate the hard work that the students did to complete the Terra Nova. Terra Nova is a series of standardized achievement tests to assess students achievement in reading, math, science, vocabulary, and other areas.
Gas Prices per GallonMarch 25-31, 2017
- Super E10 $2.581↓ $0.002
- Super $2.847↑ $0.001
- Super+ $3.076 $0.000
- Diesel $2.799↓ $0.025
Culture Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
Fri 24
“The Swabians. Between Myth and Brand” Exhibition at State Museum
January 3 - April 23
Fri 24
Photography Exhibit: Germany in the 60s
February 26 @ 12:00 pm - April 4 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 24
Registration Open: Skills and Drills Basketball Camp
March 6 - May 15
Fri 24
Straw Sculpture Festival Ludwigsburg
March 17 @ 9:00 am - April 23 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 24
Sicilian Market Schorndorf
March 24 - March 26