Do’s and Don’ts for school bus safety

Remember these bus safety “do’s” and “don’ts” from the Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe:
|Meeting children at the bus stop, Parents:
• DO …
– Wait on the same side of the street as the bus stop.
– Go to your child at the bus stop.
• DO NOT …
– Wait in a parked car or in a building.
– Wait across the street from the bus stop.
– Allow your child to come to you.
– Board the bus without proper authority (only registered students, bus driver, security attendant and school officials are authorized to board a school bus).
Bottom line: When you meet your child at the bus stop, please take charge of the situation. As the adult, you can reduce the risk to your child and control the danger.
|Ensure children wear clothing that is easily visible to motorists. You greatly improve the children’s visibility when you put reflective tape or devices on your children’s outerwear, book bags or other carried items.
Danger Zones:
Educate your child on the danger zones as shown on the picture below. We ask that you and your child take extra precautions when near a school bus.
Teach them to never cross in front of or behind a bus. Reinforce to your child that traffic in Europe
does not stop for loading and unloading of school buses.
|DODEA behavior standards for students:
• Obey the driver or adult.
• Enter and exit the bus safely, and always show your bus pass.
• Stay properly seated and use seat belts when available.
• Keep your hands, feet, and other body parts to yourself.
• Do not throw things.
• Put nothing out the window.
• Remain quiet and do not disturb the driver or others.
• No profanity, indecency, smoking, prohibited items or vandalism.
• Do not eat, drink or chew gum.
• Be responsible and be safe.
Stress good behavior on the bus – good behavior and safety go hand-in-hand. On or around buses, students must conduct themselves in accordance with the following school bus rules.
Five Basic Safety Rules for riding the bus:
- Be on time — Walk, do not run to the bus stop.
- When waiting for the bus, take at least three large steps away from the
- Take your seat on the bus and stay in it while the bus is If there are seat belts, buckle up.
- When getting off the bus, take three large steps away from the curb and wait for the bus to leave before crossing the street.
- Never cross the street in front of or behind the
Ensure children know and use the safest route possible from home to and from the bus stop. Teach children how to safely cross the street and use pedestrian crosswalks and traffic- lighted intersections, where available. Students must present his/her bus pass to the driver while boarding the bus.