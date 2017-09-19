Do’s and Don’ts for school bus safety

Meeting children at the bus stop, Parents: • DO … – Wait on the same side of the street as the bus stop. – Go to your child at the bus stop. • DO NOT … – Wait in a parked car or in a building. – Wait across the street from the bus stop. – Allow your child to come to you. – Board the bus without proper authority (only registered students, bus driver, security attendant and school officials are authorized to board a school bus). Bottom line: When you meet your child at the bus stop, please take charge of the situation. As the adult, you can reduce the risk to your child and control the danger.

Ensure children wear clothing that is easily visible to motorists. You greatly improve the children’s visibility when you put reflective tape or devices on your children’s outerwear, book bags or other carried items. Danger Zones: Educate your child on the danger zones as shown on the picture below. We ask that you and your child take extra precautions when near a school bus. Teach them to never cross in front of or behind a bus. Reinforce to your child that traffic in Europe does not stop for loading and unloading of school buses.