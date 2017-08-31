4 ways to sign-in guest’s on-post in Stuttgart

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

Each Stuttgart military community U.S. ID cardholder and installation pass cardholder age 18 and over who is registered in the garrison Installation Access Control Systems (IACS) with sign-on privileges has the ability to sign-in a limited number out-of-town, U.S. or local national family and friends.

In doing so, they automatically become the guests sponsor. In most circumstances, guests must be escorted by the person who signs them onto the installation at all times, too. The guest access procedure can be confusing at times as individual needs and installation access regulations change with security measures increasing around the world. The Stuttgart IACS Office processes all requests at the gates and those that come through directly via email or in-person in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne. IACS staff are available to answer any questions in advance of a guest’s arrival via email at: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.list.pmo-iacs@mail.mil or by phone at DSN 431-2875 or civ 0703-115-2875.

Note: The following information does not apply to contractor or vendor sign-in.

Who can sign-in guests to Stuttgart installations?

All U.S. ID cardholders 18 and over and Installation Pass cardholders with sign-on privileges who have registered with the Stuttgart IACS office can sign in guests.

An important thing to know is that all retired military U.S. Department of Defense personnel with a current military ID card are able to sponsor themselves to get on-post without a Stuttgart family member present. DOD retired ID cardholding guests can provide their retiree ID card, passport and travel/flight itinerary if visiting from overseas. However, due to SOFA and customs agreements in Germany, retirees do not have privileges on-post to shop.

How to sign in guests on-post

1. One time access sign-in on Patch and Robinson Barracks

Expecting a food or furniture delivery? Need to run an errand on-post, or you would like to attend a community event with a non-ID cardholder? No problem. Here is what you do:

Park in the visitor’s area at the main gate of the installation you would like to access with your guest. With your guest, present the gate guard or MP with your U.S. military ID privilege card and the passport of your guest. The guard will check the identification and log the guest. Upon exit of the installation, you must stop at the visitor’s area again with your guest to sign them out with the gate guard.

Reminder: Each individual can only sign in up to four guests.

2. Paper Pass

Guests staying for the weekend (1-3 days)? Or do you need to bring someone with you on-post more than once in a day? Here is what you do:

With your guest, park in the visitor’s area of Panzer or Kelley. Note: These passes are only issued at the Panzer Kaserne and Kelley Barracks Main Gates and are only valid at USAG Stuttgart installations. Each individual can sign in up to four guests. Present the gate guard or MP with your U.S. military ID privilege card and either the passport (Ausweiss) or national ID of your guest. Host Nation military and police ID’s also suffice. The guard will check the identification and issue a paper pass that the guest must carry and show each time they enter the installation with you. Guests must be escorted at all times. The pass expires automatically.

3. Garrison Access Roster

Guests coming to stay with you on-post for less than 30 days? You live on or off-post but your mom who is in town for less than 30 days will help pick up your child from school on-post while she is here? A unit is having an event on-post and wants to bring on multiple guests to attend one-time only? Here is what you do:

Units and organizations that host one-time, non-recurring activities where non-U.S. ID cardholders can attend, such as the theater performances on Kelley Barracks that are open to Host Nation guests, can submit Form 190-16F listing the confirmed guest’s information at least three days before the event date for unsupervised gate access. The organization becomes the sponsor of those individuals coming on-post.

At least three days prior to the guest’s arrival:

CAC Cardholders: Email the completed, digitally signed access roster request form 190-16F from your official email account. The IACS office will respond within three business days.

For the most efficient processing, the IACS office recommends that documents be types so they are legible and clear. For cyber security reasons, and in order to properly verify the identity of our military community members currently registered in the IACS system, IACS staff will not open attachments and forms sent from unofficial military email addresses. Non-CAC cardholders must bring the completed form into the office with their ID card, or they can also reach out to their respective Family Readiness Group, or the unit of their sponsor to assist them to submit the information from a CAC email.

Spouses and of-age dependents:

Complete the fillable request form 190-16F Print it at home, or at the USO or Army Community Service (ACS) Offices located in the same building as the IACS office, Building 2915. At the IACS office, show your ID card and the completed printed forms, un-signed. IACS staff will verify your ID then you can sign the forms in-person to complete the access request and become the sponsor to your guests staying less than 30 days.

When guests arrive: Approved access roster guests do not need to be signed-in or met and escorted by the sponsor at the gate. Upon arrival at the gate, guests need to let the guard know they are on the Access Roster. The gate guard will check to validate their ID that was used for them to be placed on the Access Roster. The guest’s vehicle may also be checked.

View the process to complete an access roster form at http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-IACS-BAR.html

Download a sample Access Roster form

4. Installation Pass

You live on-post and family or friends are staying longer (30-90 days)? You live on-post and have local area family members that visit often? Here is what you do:

On-Post Residents:

CAC Cardholders: Email the completed, digitally signed request form 190-16A from your official email account. The IACS office will respond within three business days.

For the most efficient processing, the IACS office recommends that documents be types so they are legible and clear. For cyber security reasons, and in order to properly verify the identity of our military community members currently registered in the IACS system, IACS staff will not open attachments and forms sent from unofficial military email addresses. Non-CAC cardholders must bring the completed form into the office with their ID card, or they can also reach out to their respective Family Readiness Group, or the unit of their sponsor to assist them to submit the information from a CAC email account.

Spouses and of-age dependents:

Complete the fillable request form 190-16A Print it at home, or at the USO or Army Community Service (ACS) Offices located in the same building as the IACS office, Building 2915. At the IACS office, show your ID card and the completed printed forms, un-signed. IACS staff will verify your ID then you can sign the forms in-person to complete the pass request.

Off-Post Residents: If you live off-post, the garrison commander may approve an installation pass based on the extenuating circumstances submitted to the IACS office per regulation 190-16. Contact the IACS office directly for assistance via email at: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.list.pmo-iacs@mail.mil or by phone at DSN 431-2875 or civ 0703-115-2875.

When guests arrive: The ID cardholder who signed the pass request form is considered the sponsor of the guests and must accompany guests when they arrive to the IACS office on Panzer Kaserne to complete the process and obtain the pass.

Guests from any non-EU country staying 30-90 days: Must bring their travel itinerary and passport.

Must bring their travel itinerary and passport. Local family members from Europe: Must provide their local law enforcement check paperwork known in Germany as the Führungszeugnis or GCC obtained at the Rathaus, and provide documentation of relationship.

Download a sample Installation Pass form

All persons, including DOD ID cardholders, should carry two forms of ID whenever entering a military installation.

Still have questions? Contact the IACS office via phone at DSN: 431-2875/civ 07031-15-2875 or email at usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.list.pmo-iacs@mail.mil.

Visit the IACS office website at http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-IACS.html.