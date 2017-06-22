Welcome to Stuttgart: FMWR offers a wide variety of services for the community

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

USAG Stuttgart

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation operates more than 46 facilities across four installations and a golf course to provide a wide variety of programs and services for all ages and interest groups.

It is committed to the well-being of the community of people who serve and stand ready to defend the nation, said Andrea Stauffer, marketing director, Stuttgart FMWR.

“Our goal is to enhance the lives of service members, their families, civilian employees and retirees,” Stauffer said.

Keeping the military resilient and ready to fight takes more than hard work and training — it takes a balance of work and play. According to Stauffer, that is where FMWR fits into the picture.

“We try to focus our programs on meeting the physical, social, spiritual, emotional and family needs of our military community,” she said. “It’s all about providing a balance to increase readiness and resiliency so our customers can enjoy all that Europe has to offer while stationed overseas.”

FMWR employs more than 400 staff members and consists of five divisions that provide a wide variety of services to the community.

Community recreation and more

FMWR operates four fitness centers; two libraries; the Auto Skills Shop, including a motorcycle storage, vehicle lubrication and a dog wash; Outdoor Recreation; the Warrior Zone; the Broadway Cafe; Better Opportunities for Single Service Members; the award-winning Stuttgart Theatre Center; and arts and crafts programs.

Additionally, the recreation division coordinates a number of special community-wide events, such as the winter market, Community Activities, Registration and Education Fair and the Independence Day celebration. Other special event productions include comedy shows, musical performances and special acts.

Other activities include the recently renovated 7,000 yard, 18-hole, par 72 golf course and its storage facility near Robinson Barracks; the 24-lane Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center on Panzer Kaserne; the Patch Community Club, Java Cafe and the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks; and the Kelley Club on Kelley Barracks.

The FMWR business division works closely with Army Lodging at the Panzer Hotel and the Kelley Hotel, which normally operate at a 95 percent occupancy rate.

Army Community Service

ACS, located in Bldg. 2915, Panzer Kaserne, provides assistance and education through Army Emergency Relief, Army Family Action Plan, Army Family Team Building, Volunteer Corps, Employment and Financial Readiness, Family Advocacy, Exceptional Family Member Program, information, Referral and Follow-Up Program, Outreach Program, Soldier and Family Assistance Center, Military Life Consultants, Mobilization and Deployment Readiness and Relocation Readiness.

“If you need assistance or a resource for just about anything, ACS is there to help. In USAG Stuttgart, Army Community Service is the family center for all branches of the military” said Tawania Kovacs, director, Stuttgart ACS.

CYS

The largest division within FMWR is Child, Youth and School Services. Parents with children will likely engage with one or more of the services provided by CYS.

Services include the child development centers; Strong Beginnings; part-day preschool; school-age and middle school programs; Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration, Skills Unlimited and youth sports; CYS Services provides accredited programs, education, and fun for the whole family.

CYS cares for children so that parents can focus on the mission while they are at work. Special after-hours care is frequently provided so that parents can take a break to enjoy other activities taking place on and off post.

Non-Appropriated Funds

The NAF division maintains the FMWR machine by providing overhead support in the way of marketing, commercial sponsorship and advertising, financial management, supply and warehousing functions, internal controls and property accountability, and information technology support for facilities, computers, point-of-sale sites and management information-systems. Many of these areas may seem unglamorous, but they are necessary to ensure all of the programs and services operate without a hitch.

Often overlooked as a NAF support function is the VAT and UTAP that provides tax relief for personal purchases and utilities, saving the community approximately €4.5 million last year.

FMWR welcomes newcomers to the community.