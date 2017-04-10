Eliminate Sexual Assault: Know your part, do your part

By DOD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members at every level. We all have a part in combating sexual assault and SAAPM offers an excellent opportunity to focus attention on our individual roles.

Each service member — regardless of grade — can encourage behaviors that foster a climate of dignity and respect, and in doing so, help ensure our readiness to complete the mission.

We all have a role in preventing sexual assault and participating in training and local activities is a great way to extend this message to the community in Stuttgart.

What can we do? This year’s theme offers numerous opportunities to deliver messages which relate to how we care for each other while ensuring we are ready to accomplish our mission.

As individuals, we can make our commitment known to step in if a dangerous situation is unfolding. Additional suggestions include:

Offer ideas to unit leaders on what could be done work to advance prevention.

Volunteer at a local school or college (with ROTC units) to educate our future leaders about expectations of their role in fighting sexual assault.

Review your personal social media postings to ensure what you are posting is consistent with values of dignity and respect.

Within your unit and among friends, share phone numbers within a unit of those who could pick up a peer “no questions asked” if they have had too much to drink. Develop a signal for letting fellow service members know a peer would like to be interrupted in an uncomfortable situation at a bar or party.

The local USAG Stuttgart phone number for 24/7 SHARP is: +49 (0) 631-413-7280.



The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention Europe phone line is also accessible 24 hours a day at: DSN: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233).

A resource offered for victims of sexual assault is https://safehelpline.org which includes 24/7 crisis intervention; emotional support; referrals to both military and civilian resources in the victim’s area; information on military reporting options (restricted vs. unrestricted); information for family and friends of victims; long and short-term safety concerns.