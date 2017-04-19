STD rates higher among US military members

Stuttgart Health Clinic

April is Sexually transmitted diseases (STD) Awareness Month, an annual observance to raise public awareness about the impact of sexually transmitted diseases on the lives of Americans and the importance of preventing, testing for, and treating STDs.

This month-long observance provides an opportunity to normalize routine STD testing and conversations about sexual health.

Recent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data for three nationally-reported STDs—chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis—show staggering numbers, with cases of all three diseases increasing for the first time since 2006. Historically, chlamydia trachomatis rates have been higher among U.S. military members than those reported nationally, and higher in the Army than the other military services according to the Medical Surveillance Monthly Report.

1 in 2 sexually active young people will get a STD by age 25 – The Kaiser Family Foundation

Prevention in practice:

Screen

Treat

Educate

Manage

Get Yourself Tested, Know the facts about STDs. Visit the CDC or GYTNOW.org websites for more information. Contact the Stuttgart Health Clinic for appointments, call DSN: 590-2900/civ. 0637 19464 2900.

