Flu Drive dates at Stuttgart Health Clinic Patch Barracks

For more information on the flu vaccination click here.
Stuttgart Health Clinic Commander Lt. Col. Theodore Brown, registers to receive the annual flu vaccination at the clinic on Patch Barracks, Oct. 11, 2016. Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White
Stuttgart Health Clinic Commander Lt. Col. Theodore Brown, receives the annual flu vaccination at the clinic on Patch Barracks, Oct. 11, 2016. The clinic offers free flu shots to everyone in the Stuttgart military community, including Local Nationals, at the Patch Health Clinic location Oct. through Dec. Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White