Volunteer shoppers needed by Oct 31

Help U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart determine next year’s Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) within the Stuttgart military community by joining the Retail Price Collection Team.

This is a short-term volunteer opportunity. Volunteers will attend a 30-minute briefing scheduled at a time and location of their convenience before Oct. 31. Starting Nov. 1, volunteers will receive a list of popular retail items to gather current pricing from local retailers, and report back at their convenience by Nov. 10.

The prices gathered will be compiled and reported up for use in determining next year’s COLA for Stuttgart.

Interested shoppers can contact Debra Peake at 07031-15-2865 or email debra.m.peake.civ@mail.mil.

Learn more about Overseas COLA.