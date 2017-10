Tricare Plus Enrollment will be open, Oct. 19, at the Retiree Appreciation Day event at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks. Only the first 200 people will be enrolled. Enrollment for Tricare Plus patients will be reassessed again next fall.

Space A patients will be eligible to been seen at the Stuttgart Health Clinic starting on Nov. 1. Space A patients are eligible to call the health clinic after noon each day to book available same-day appointments.