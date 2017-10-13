Stuttgart Military Community Eishockey Club team, family days

The Stuttgart Military Community Eishockey Club, also known as the Stuttgart Mustangs, begin the 2017-18 season on Oct. 5 and is always looking for new players.

The current team roster is made up of adult players with a wide-range of skill levels and experience, from former college players to those new to the sport.

In addition to practice sessions and scrimmages, the Mustangs play “friendly” games with other teams in the Stuttgart area and participate in various tournaments around Europe, including the Armed Forces Alpine Classic in Garmisch in mid-February.

In addition, each year the Mustangs hosts several free Family Skates at their home rink in Wernau. This year, those Family Skates will occur Oct. 28, Dec. 9, Jan. 27, and March 3.

Persons interested in learning more about the team for family days can visit the club’s Facebook page.