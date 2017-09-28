RB resident must move vehicles for leaf removal Oct 2

The Directorate of Public Works Robinson Barracks Installation Coordinator Office is requesting the support of the residents for Bldg. 157 and 158 in order to remove the leaves from the area and through the two parking lots.

Leaf removal is scheduled Monday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All vehicles in the buildings vicinity must be moved. Residents are requested to park in the following locations:

Bldg. 157 – Park in the library parking lot, bldg. 168. If additional parking is required, utilize the left side of the Post Office.

Bldg. 158 – Park in the Chapel parking lot.

Questions? Contact 0711 819 6033.