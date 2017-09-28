Political demonstrations this weekend at the Schlossplatz

On Friday, Sept. 29, a pro-Catalonian independence group will hold a political demonstration at the Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart, 6-8 p.m.. About 100 people are expected to attend this political event.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2,000 -5,000 demonstrators from various pro-environmental groups will hold a political demonstration in the Schlossplatz area from 12:30 – 5 p.m.

The demonstrations were properly registered and are expected to be peaceful. Due to the political views of the attendees, confrontations could occur. Garrison community members are advised to avoid the demonstration area.