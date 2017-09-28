Patch residents parking closure Oct. 4

The Directorate of Public Works has scheduled the cutting and removal of a tree on Patch Barracks at Bldg. 2529 and 2530, Oct. 4. The contractor will be begin work at 8 a.m.

In order to properly remove and the tree safely, vehicles in parking areas for Bldg. 2529 A1- through B-1 and Bldg. 2530 from A-1 through A4 will need to park elsewhere for up to 24 hours, while the contractors complete the work.

The Installation Coordinator, has requested assistance from the Building Coordinators to help identify those residents assigned to the parking areas and inform them on the importance on having all vehicles find alternate parking to avoid any potential damages to vehicles and or personal property when executing the project.

Questions? Contact DSN 430-5450 or civ: 0172-276-1495.