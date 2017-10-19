Job opportunity at Patch Thrift Shop

The Patch Thrift Shop has openings for paid store associates. Qualified applicants must have SOFA status, be at least 18 years old and be an active member of the the Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club.

Job requirements include but are not limited to:

• Be present during Thrift Shop opening hours as specified in contract

• Assist in supervision of the sales floor, pricing, sorting and placing donated items

• Help with community outreach programs

Application deadline: Oct. 25. Apply at http://tinyurl.com/TSAssociate.

For more information, contact the Patch Thrift Shop or visit http://stuttgartspousesclub.org/patch-thrift-shop.html.