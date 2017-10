The Directorate of Public Works has scheduled weed cutting on Robinson Barracks, Oct. 25. DPW requests that residents of buildings 154, 155 and 156 move their vehicles no later than 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to the following locations:

Building 154 and 155 move to the commissary parking lot backside near the field

Building 156, move to the Library parking lot in Building 168