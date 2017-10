The north side parking lot of the Patch Barracks Commissary (between the Commissary and the Patch Theatre) will be blocked Oct. 22 beginning at 9 p.m. This parking lot must be clear of vehicles no later than 9 p.m. this day in order for work to install new heating lines leading to Bldg. 2300 and 2347 to continue. The lot will be closed until work is complete through the fall.

For questions on the Patch Heating Project construction, contact DSN: 421-6234.