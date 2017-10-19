Parking blocked at Patch Building 2403 Oct 22-24

Notification from USAG Stuttgart Housing

Residents of Building 2403, Weicht Village on Patch Barracks must find alternate parking Oct. 22-24 in order for the local power supply company, Energie Baden-Württemberg or EnBW, to perform maintenance on the substation located in the rear of building.

In order to perform the maintenance without switching power off for a length of time they will utilize a generator to provide power. The generator needs to be placed in the close vicinity to the substation. This will block the last six parking spaces on the east end of the building by the C stairwell.

The parking spaces will be blocked off late Sunday evening, Oct. 22, to ensure the area is available for the following morning. The generator is scheduled to arrive by 7 a.m. Oct. 23 and be removed by 3 p.m. Oct. 24.