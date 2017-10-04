National Intelligence University Masters Degree Program Deadline Nov 18

The National Intelligence University European Academic Center application deadline is Nov. 18 to apply for a Masters Degree Program in Strategic Intelligence. All U.S. government, military and civilian employees with TS//SCI clearance may apply. The program is offered at no cost to the student.

The NIU Masters of Science of Strategic Intelligence Degree Program offers:

Year round Intelligence courses

Intelligence Community Seminars

Lecture Series

Working Groups

Classified Research

To apply, visit www.ni-u.edu and complete the application for the part-time program for UK/Germany.

Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursdays (two nights weekly) from 5-7:40 p.m. CET

Contact email: NIU_EAC@dodiis.mil or call DSN: 314-268-3484/3641 or 9882941 for information.