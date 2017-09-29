Limited services at POV Inspection Oct 5

The Privately Owned Vehicle (POV) Inspection Station, Bldg. 2930. Panzer Kaserne will have limited services Oct. 5.

Contact the Maintenance Manager, Base Support Operations Maintenance Division (BASOPS MD) at DSN 475-7277 with questions.

All CAC holders can sign up for a Privately Owned Vehicle inspection appointments at the USAG Stuttgart home page under the category “Transportation” http://www.stuttgart.army.mil.

Customers should arrive at least 10 minutes prior to their appointment time and bring a copy of their appointment confirmation. Customers who are not available at the time of their appointment will lose their appointment and a customer on the stand-by list will be seen.

As a courtesy to other customers, please cancel your appointment online if you are not able to attend at your scheduled appointment time.