Job Opportunities: Music leaders, instrumentalists, childcare professionals

The Stuttgart Religious Support Office is currently seeking applicants for experienced musicians and childcare positions:

Music Leader: Direct choir, lead congregation in Worship Service.

Worship Instrumentalist: Select all musical selections for Religious Services, and coordinate choir rehearsal.

Childcare Provider: Multiple providers are needed for chapel Watch Care services. Individuals must have experience working with infants and toddlers. Applicants must be willing to work weekdays/end and Holidays. Flexible hours. Background check is required.

Positions are open for all Religious Services on Panzer, Patch and Robinson Barracks. Send resumes to Sgt. 1st Class Tameka Dixon at tameka.d.dixon.mil@mail.mil.