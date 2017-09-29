Fort Bragg Special Mission Unit Recruiting Oct 19

The Fort Bragg Special Mission Unit is actively seeking candidates for the following opportunities:

Operator – military occupational specialty and branch immaterial

Combat Support

• special operations medics

• tactical communicators

• EOD and CBRN specialists

Combat Service Support

• intelligence

• riggers

• logisticians

• mechanics

• engineers

• finance specialists

• cooks

• network specialists

• human resources

Those in the career fields mentioned above are welcome to attend a recruiting briefing Oct. 19 at the Panzer Education Center, room 409 at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. to find out more about future career opportunities. Recruiters will be accepting applications from service members from all branches of service, E-5’s thru E-8’s and command complete O-3’s and O-4’s in the listed career fields.

Senior Leaders in any MOS/branch and 79S (Career Counselors) are also welcome to attend to find out more about the programs to provide additional career guidance to subordinates in the future.

This is a one hour informational briefing about the organization. Preliminary evaluations for those personnel interested in applying as an operator will be conducted on Oct. 20 including an APFT and some written testing. These events will begin at 7 a.m. and should be complete by 11 a.m. Interested personnel should attend the briefing Oct. 19 to find out more details of the these events.

Contact the recruiter by email: usarmy.bragg.usasoc.mbx.sof6-recruiter@mail.mil