Fall Cleanup and recycling involves all hands on-post

Fall Cleanup is a three-week long effort from Oct. 30 through Nov. 17 in which all units, organizations, and families conduct cleanup activities in the immediate vicinity (50 feet) of their offices, buildings, work, and on-post living areas. Community cleanup efforts are scheduled twice per year during the spring and fall on all installations.

Maximum participation of family housing occupants and service member quarters is necessary to successfully execute this program. Units and organizations are expected to conduct cleanup activities during the morning from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and then release service members during the afternoon at 1 p.m. to support cleaning up of their housing areas.

The following dates will be reserved for each installation to conduct cleanup:

Oct 30 – Nov 3 Patch Barracks

Nov 6-10 – Kelley Barracks and Stuttgart Army Air Field

Nov 13 – 17 – Panzer Kaserne and Robinson Barracks

Building Coordinators will provide more detailed information in the housing areas. The end state is a complete cleaning of housing buildings, common areas and grounds.

The USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Public Works provides self-help tools and plastic bags, and schedule pickups of hazardous wastes and garbage.

Installation Coordinators will schedule the pick of leaves, branches, sticks, and other bulk trash items.

To contact the Installation Coordinators for waste removal and supplies, call:

Patch Barracks: DSN 430-5450/0711-680-5450

Kelley Barracks & SAAF: DSN 421-6288/0711-680-6288 and DSN 430-5450/0711-680-5450

Panzer Kaserne: DSN 431-2806/7031-15-2806

Robinson Barracks: DSN: 420-6033/civ. 0711-819-6033

Housing Office: DSN 431-2346/civ. 7031-15-2346

DPW Environmental contacts: DSN 421-6131 and DSN 421-6135.

Spring Cleaning Resources: