Demonstrations in Stuttgart Oct 20-21

From 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20, various pro-Kurdish groups will hold a political demonstration at Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart. Approximately 100 people are expected to attend.

From 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21, Turkish pro-human rights activists will demonstrate at Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart. Approximately 10 people are expected to attend.

These demonstrations were properly registered through Host Nation Law Enforcement and are expected to be peaceful. Due to the political views of the protest attendees, confrontations could occur.

DOD members, dependents, and contractors are advised to avoid the demonstration area.