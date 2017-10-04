Demonstrations in Downtown Stuttgart Oct 7-10

Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m., a pro-Turkish human rights group will hold a political demonstration in Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart near the Herzog-Christoph Monument. Approximately 10 people are expected to attend.

Oct. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. various pro-Kurdish groups will hold a political demonstration in Schlossplatz in downtown Stuttgart. Approximately 100 people are expected to attend.

These demonstrations were properly registered through Host Nation Law Enforcement and are expected to be peaceful, however, due to the political views of the protest attendees, confrontations could occur.

DOD members, dependents, and contractors are advised to avoid the demonstration areas.