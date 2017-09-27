Child and Youth Program Assistant Recruitment Fair Oct 4

The Child and Youth Services Recruitment Fair is being held on Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Patch Youth Center (HUB) for Child and Youth Program Assistant (CYPA) positions only. CYPA positions are available on all installations and within all age ranges.

Non-appropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions. Visit the USA Jobs link to view online vacancies: www.usajobs.gov all interested applicants must apply to the vacancy on USA Jobs. Vacancy number SCNAFDZ1710030837SR. Those attending the CYS Recruitment Fair will have first priority.

Qualification requirements: Applicants must be 18 years old at time of appointment and be able to communicate in English, both orally and in writing.

Items to bring to the recruitment fair:

Current resume

High school diploma and college transcript(s)

PCS orders

Reference information, name, telephone numbers and including email addresses

Passport

Social Security Card

DD 214 (if applicable)

Marriage certificate (if not on orders)

Other supporting documents

Hourly rates of pay are based on qualifications:

Entry Level: $10.92

Skill Level: $12.13

Target Level: $13.36

Registration Info: No need to register! Show up dressed accordingly and ready for an interview at the Patch Youth Center.

Contact: DSN 593-7023 if you have any questions regarding the event.