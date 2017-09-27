Child and Youth Program Assistant Recruitment Fair Oct 4

The Child and Youth Services Recruitment Fair is being held on Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Patch Youth Center (HUB) for Child and Youth Program Assistant (CYPA) positions only. CYPA positions are available on all installations and within all age ranges.
Non-appropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions. Visit the USA Jobs link to view online vacancies: www.usajobs.gov all interested applicants must apply to the vacancy on USA Jobs. Vacancy number SCNAFDZ1710030837SR. Those attending the CYS Recruitment Fair will have first priority.
Qualification requirements: Applicants must be 18 years old at time of appointment and be able to communicate in English, both orally and in writing.
Items to bring to the recruitment fair:
- Current resume
- High school diploma and college transcript(s)
- PCS orders
- Reference information, name, telephone numbers and including email addresses
- Passport
- Social Security Card
- DD 214 (if applicable)
- Marriage certificate (if not on orders)
- Other supporting documents
Hourly rates of pay are based on qualifications:
- Entry Level: $10.92
- Skill Level: $12.13
- Target Level: $13.36
Registration Info: No need to register! Show up dressed accordingly and ready for an interview at the Patch Youth Center.
Contact: DSN 593-7023 if you have any questions regarding the event.