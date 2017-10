The Polizei advised that road construction will occur on the B-14 at the Johannesgrabentunnel, Deckenfugenabdictung. The tunnel will be closed Saturday, Oct. 14, from 3 p.m. thru Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 a.m. This is due to construction that will be occurring in the tunnel.

Detours will be put in place but expect delays between installations, including on duty buses during this time.

It is encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area in red in the image below.