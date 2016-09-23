By U.S. Army Europe

The nomination window for the annual Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards competition is now open.

U.S. Army Europe G1 will accept packets until Nov. 4. All nominees will be evaluated on their overall leadership performance during 2016.

The GDMLA program was introduced in 1987 to recognize company-grade officers and junior warrant officers who demonstrate MacArthur’s ideals of “Duty, Honor, Country,” and have a proven record of extraordinary performance, leadership and achievement. It promotes and sustains effective junior officer leadership in the Army and is open to second lieutenants through captains and warrant officers through chief warrant officers 2.

Packets must contain a variety of pieces and GDMLA program overseers are encouraging everyone to start the process as soon as possible.

The winners at the U.S. Army Europe level will move forward to compete against junior leaders from other major Army commands, where only a few select officers and warrant officers in the active, National Guard and Reserve components across the Army will receive the award.

General Douglas MacArthur Leadership awards are presented to 25 officers and 3 warrant officers annually. The Army Chief of Staff and a General Douglas MacArthur Foundation representative present the winners with an engraved 15-lb bronze bust of General MacArthur. The bust, sculpted by Zenos Frudakis, Director, National Sculpture Society, is mounted on a walnut pedestal. The association of the U.S. Army presents each winner an engraved, commemorative watch. All winners receive a Commendation Memorandum from the Chief of Staff, Army.

For more information on the eligibility and nomination requirements, contact your unit’s personnel office. For more information on the McArthur Leadership Award Program, visit the Army G-1 website at http://www.armyg1.army.mil/macarthur/default.asp.