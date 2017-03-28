5th Signal Command names 2017 Best Warriors

By Mr. William B King

2nd Signal Brigade

WIESBADEN, Germany — The U.S. Army’s 5th Signal Command (Theater) selected a new noncommissioned officer and Soldier of the year after conducting a rigorous Best Warrior Competition March 19-22, 2017 in Wiesbaden.

The winners are Staff Sgt. Javier Rivera, a signal support systems specialist assigned to the 52nd Strategic Signal Battalion, 2nd Signal Brigade, and Spc. Allison Sardler, a network operations specialist also assigned to the 52nd SSB.

The Best Warrior Competition events included a 12-mile road march, weapons qualification, physical fitness test, day and night land navigation, combatives, written test and a formal board.

Rivera said the competition gives Soldiers a chance to challenge themselves physically and mentally.

“It is important for leader development because it allows us to see where we stand among our peers, sharpen our basic skills, and be an example for our Soldiers by setting and maintaining high standards,” he said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Danny Rebolledo, 52nd SSB senior enlisted leader, said he and the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Wood, are very competitive and expect all members of the organization to compete and perform at a high level.

“This mentality permeates throughout our organization,” Rebolledo said. “Whether it’s being crowned the Best Warrior, Iron Soldier or producing the best staff product, we simply expect to set the standard for the brigade in everything we do.”

Rebolledo said Sardler has an “insatiable desire to be the best” and Rivera “projects confidence and epitomizes military and professional bearing.”

Rivera and Sardler will represent 5th Signal Command (Theater) and 2nd Signal Brigade in the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Best Warrior Competition later this year at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

“To me, winning the BWC is a huge accomplishment in my career as an NCO. I am honored to represent the brigade at the NETCOM BWC and look forward to competing with the best of the best,” Rivera said.

Editors Note

5th Signal Command (Theater) builds, operates and defends network capabilities to enable mission command and create tactical, operational and strategic flexibility for the Army, joint and multinational forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.

2nd Signal Brigade builds, operates and defends Mission Command System and networks to support unified action anytime, anywhere.